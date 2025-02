NRB Bearings consolidated net profit declines 87.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 278.52 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings declined 87.12% to Rs 21.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 165.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 278.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 258.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.278.52258.4116.0913.8348.5739.3436.1528.3221.33165.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News