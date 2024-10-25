NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 October 2024.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd tumbled 15.04% to Rs 28.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11086 shares in the past one month.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 12.53% to Rs 136.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36809 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd crashed 12.40% to Rs 100. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3502 shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd corrected 12.27% to Rs 109.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74253 shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd pared 11.40% to Rs 42.97. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66103 shares in the past one month.

