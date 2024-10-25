EaseMyTrip.com launches its first franchise store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

EaseMyTrip.com announced the launch of its first franchise store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This marks the 19th store unveiled under the company's flagship program, EaseMyTrip Franchise, further solidifying its commitment to connecting with offline customers through a wide-reaching network of retail stores.

Located at the prime address of S/O Ratnakar Routray, Plot No.437, Near N.H-16, P.S-Varatpur, Aiginia, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, PIN-751030, the store offers a comprehensive range of travel services including flight, hotel, bus, and railway reservations. Customers can also book luxurious vacation packages, cruises, and avail visa-related services.

