NSE launches Monthly Electricity Futures, trades cross 200 million units

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) successfully launched Monthly Electricity Futures (ELECMBL) contracts on 14 July 2025, marking a major milestone in the evolution of India's power derivatives market.

By 2:00 PM on the launch day, trading volumes crossed 4,000 lots, translating to over 200 million units of electricity. The total turnover stood at ₹87.36 crore, with a volume-weighted average price of Rs 4,368 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

The debut trade opened at Rs 4,430/MWh, and prices hovered around Rs 4,364/MWh at last count, indicating strong participation from a diverse set of players including power generators, discoms, industrial consumers, and intermediaries.

The new contracts offer a transparent, risk-managed platform for hedging price volatility, supporting long-term electricity planning, and aligning with India's clean energy ambitions.