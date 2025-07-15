Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE launches Monthly Electricity Futures, trades cross 200 million units

NSE launches Monthly Electricity Futures, trades cross 200 million units

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) successfully launched Monthly Electricity Futures (ELECMBL) contracts on 14 July 2025, marking a major milestone in the evolution of India's power derivatives market.

By 2:00 PM on the launch day, trading volumes crossed 4,000 lots, translating to over 200 million units of electricity. The total turnover stood at ₹87.36 crore, with a volume-weighted average price of Rs 4,368 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

The debut trade opened at Rs 4,430/MWh, and prices hovered around Rs 4,364/MWh at last count, indicating strong participation from a diverse set of players including power generators, discoms, industrial consumers, and intermediaries.

The new contracts offer a transparent, risk-managed platform for hedging price volatility, supporting long-term electricity planning, and aligning with India's clean energy ambitions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

RailTel Corp gains on securing Rs 264-crore Kavach system order

MIC Electronics wins work order of Rs 1.28 cr from Palakkad Railway Divisional Office

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Rises, Dow Dips Amid Trump Tariff Threats

INR opens on flat note; Firm dollar to keep upside in check

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story