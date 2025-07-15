Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade, supported by buying interest and favourable domestic data. Investors are assessing the domestic economic data, the tariff development, and ongoing corporate earnings. Nifty traded above the 25,100 level.

PSU bank, media and auto shares advanced while IT and metal shares declined

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 169.74 points or 0.20% to 82,418.93. The Nifty 50 index added 58.85 points or 0.24% to 25,140.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.64% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.94%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,250 shares rose and 592 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,614.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,787.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 July 2025, provisional data showed. Economy: Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025, thanks to a sharp dip in food prices. The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025, marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019. For comparison, CPI inflation stood at 2.82% in May 2025 and 5.08% in June 2024.

Stocks in Spotlight: HCL Technologies dropped 2.94% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 10.77% to Rs 3,843 crore on 0.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 30,349 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Railtel Corporation of India jumped 3.81% after the company has received the work order worth Rs 2.64 crore from East Central Railway for provision of Kavach (indigenous train collision avoidance system) on low density railway track in 607 km of East Central Railway. AstraZeneca Pharma India rallied 4.63% after the company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab Solution for Infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 m.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.14% to 6.320 from the previous close of 6.311. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.9475 compared with its close of 85.9200 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.28% to Rs 98,090. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 98.04. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.16% to 4.436. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement shed 30 cents or 0.43% to $68.91 a barrel.

Global Markets: Most Asian indices edged higher on Tuesday after China's GDP grew 5.2% in the second quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While the growth beat market expectations, it still marked a slowdown from the 5.4% seen in the first quarter. Junes economic indicators in China offered a mixed bag. Retail sales growth eased to 4.8% year-on-year, down from 6.4% in May. On the brighter side, industrial output beat forecasts, rising 6.8% year-on-year, while fixed asset investment climbed 2.8% in the first half of 2025. The urban unemployment rate held steady at 5% in June, unchanged from May but lower than the two-year high of 5.4% in February.