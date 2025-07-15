INR opens on flat note; Firm dollar to keep upside in check

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note on Tuesday after depreciating to a near a three week low beyond 86 per dollar mark during intraday moves on Monday amid a rise in global crude oil prices and a strengthening greenback. INR commenced at Rs 85.97 per dollar and recovered to a high of 85.93 so far during the day. Yesterday rupee fell 18 paise to close at 85.92 at the interbank spot market against the US dollar. Meanwhile, Indian shares ended Monday's session lower as U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade offensive, leading to increased volatility in global markets and prompting investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 247 points, or 0.30 percent, at 82,253 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed down 67 points, or 0.27 percent, at 25,082. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended at 86.02.

