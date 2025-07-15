MIC Electronics wins work order of Rs 1.28 cr from Palakkad Railway Divisional Office

MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Palakkad Division S and T, Railway Divisional Office, Signal and Telecommunication Branch, Palakkad, for Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of IPIS system at Kannur station in connection with the work "Improvements to Passenger Amenities including improvements to platform, development of Circulating area and Parking & Provision of IRS type Platform shelters of KANNUR Station under Amrit Bharath Station Scheme" with CAMC for 6 years.

The aggregate value of the said work order is Rs. 1,28,34,157.90/-.

