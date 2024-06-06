TVS Srichakra launches its new Steel Belted Agro Industrial Radial Tyres

At trade fair in Cologne

TVS Srichakra has launched new Steel Belted Agro Industrial Radial Tyres at The Tire Cologne 2024 - one of the world's foremost trade fairs for the tyre industry. The tyre major displayed its flagship products at Hall 6.1 Booth: C050-C054 in the three-day event held in Cologne, Germany.

The newly launched Steel Belted Agro Industrial Radial Tyre is the first such product in this segment and has been designed for use predominantly in telescopic handlers, compact wheel loaders and backhoe loaders engaged in both agricultural and industrial applications. Two sizes out of the three available were displayed - 460/70R24 for telehandlers and 340/80R18- for backhoe loader front axle application.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the two-wheeler segment, Bee Connect, Roadhound and Protorq Extreme were showcased. While Bee Connect range has best in category scooter tyres for everyday urban riding, Roadhound is a high performance tyre for sport touring with quadrazone technology. Protorq Extreme is Eurogrip's steel belt radial - a sporty tyre for both track and road use. The off-road range includes Climber XC, Climber XC-R and Climber MX Junior, covering the needs of Motocross and Enduro riders.

Soon-to-be-launched: Trail Road range, comprising Trailhound SCR and Trailhound STR were also displayed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News