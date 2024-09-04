NSE SME Aeron Composite climbs on listing day

Shares of Aeron Composite were trading at Rs 157.50 on the NSE, a premium of 26% compared with the issue price of Rs 125. The scrip was listed at Rs 150, a premium of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The scrip was listed at Rs 150, a premium of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 157.50 and a low of Rs 150. About 17.93 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Aeron Composite's IPO was subscribed 26.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2024 and closed on 30 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 121 to Rs 125 per share. The equity shares will list on NSE's SME platform.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 44,88,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.63% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet funding the capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of an additional manufacturing unit and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the Aeron Composite on 27 August 2024, raised Rs 15.17 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 12.14 lakh shares at Rs 125 per share to 10 anchor investors.

Aeron Composite manufactures and supplies Fiber Glass Reinforce Polymer Products (FRP) for various industrial applications. It offers comprehensive solutions including conceptual design, prototype development, testing, manufacturing, logistic support, installation and after-sales service. The company generates revenue through both domestic operations and international ventures, serving over 800 customers across more than 30 countries worldwide. As on 31 July 2024, the company has 433 employees at various levels of the organization.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 179.14 crore and net profit of Rs 9.42 crore for the period as on 29 February 2024.

