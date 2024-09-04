Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ABB launches wireless home automation solution 'ABB-free@home'

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
ABB India announced the launch of ABB-free@home in India, a Smart Home automation system with enhanced interoperability. This cutting-edge and comprehensive wireless home automation solution is designed to enhance comfort, security, and energy efficiency for the residential segment. It allows users to integrate and control additional elements such as white good appliances, third party devices as well as EV chargers, through a single interface.

The ABB-free@home system includes a Matter Bridge Add-on. Matter is an emerging, open-source connectivity standard for smart homes, allowing for seamless cross-functionality with a wide variety of smart devices. This allows users to expand and customize their smart home setups by integrating various devices and appliances as part of a unique ecosystem.

ABB-free@home can be integrated with platforms like Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. Designed to be user-friendly, this intuitive system is also compatible with household appliances and sound systems from brands like Philips Hue, LEDVANCE, Sonoro, Miele, HomeConnect, Faber, CoolAutomation, Sonos, making it even more versatile and convenient for users.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

