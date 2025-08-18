Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME ANB Metal Cast forges a steady debut, shines with premium listing

NSE SME ANB Metal Cast forges a steady debut, shines with premium listing

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of ANB Metal Cast IPO was trading at Rs 170 on the NSE, a premium of 8.97% compared with the issue price of Rs 156.

The scrip was listed at Rs 164, a premium of 5.13% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 3.66% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 172.20 and a low of Rs 164. About 12.82 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

ANB Metal Cast's IPO was subscribed 1.92 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 August 2025 and it closed on 12 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 148 to 156 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 32,00,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for the proposed expansion in existing manufacturing facilities of company by constructing additional floor and installation of additional plant and machineries, part funding long-term working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, ANB Metal Cast on 7 August 2025, raised Rs 14.01 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.98 lakh shares at Rs 156 per share to 4 anchor investor.

ANB Metal Cast, based in Rajkot, Gujarat, is a leading manufacturer of aluminium extrusions and non-ferrous metal alloys, operating from a 50,000 sq. ft. facility. The company offers a wide range of products including motor bodies, solar profiles, railings, windows, bars, tubes, channels, and customized solutions, catering to industries such as electronics, automotive, solar energy, architecture, and engineering. With a strong footprint across major Indian markets like Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, ANB Metal Cast is recognized for its precision, reliability, and diverse portfolio spanning industrial, architectural, and kitchen applications. As on 15 July 2025, the company had total 23 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 16.25 crore and net profit of Rs 10.24 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Regaal Resources IPO ends with 159.88 times subscription

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 159.88 times

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 26.38 times

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 5.94 times

Indices trade with major gains; consumer durables shares climb

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story