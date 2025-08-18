NSE SME ANB Metal Cast forges a steady debut, shines with premium listing

Shares of ANB Metal Cast IPO was trading at Rs 170 on the NSE, a premium of 8.97% compared with the issue price of Rs 156.

The scrip was listed at Rs 164, a premium of 5.13% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 3.66% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 172.20 and a low of Rs 164. About 12.82 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

ANB Metal Cast's IPO was subscribed 1.92 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 August 2025 and it closed on 12 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 148 to 156 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 32,00,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for the proposed expansion in existing manufacturing facilities of company by constructing additional floor and installation of additional plant and machineries, part funding long-term working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, ANB Metal Cast on 7 August 2025, raised Rs 14.01 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.98 lakh shares at Rs 156 per share to 4 anchor investor. ANB Metal Cast, based in Rajkot, Gujarat, is a leading manufacturer of aluminium extrusions and non-ferrous metal alloys, operating from a 50,000 sq. ft. facility. The company offers a wide range of products including motor bodies, solar profiles, railings, windows, bars, tubes, channels, and customized solutions, catering to industries such as electronics, automotive, solar energy, architecture, and engineering. With a strong footprint across major Indian markets like Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, ANB Metal Cast is recognized for its precision, reliability, and diverse portfolio spanning industrial, architectural, and kitchen applications. As on 15 July 2025, the company had total 23 employees.