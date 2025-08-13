Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 26.38 times

The offer received bids for 55.40 crore shares as against 2.09 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Regaal Resources received bids for 55,40,41,008 shares as against 2,09,99,664 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (13 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 26.38 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2025 and it will close on 14 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 96 and 102 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 29 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of its certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company amounting to Rs 159 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes. As of June 30, 2025, total outstanding indebtedness was Rs 561.153 crore.

Promoter Anil Kishorepuria's post-offer shareholding will decrease to 24.5% from pre-offer shareholding of 34.4%, while promoter Shruti Kishorepuria's post-offer shareholding will decrease to 27.5% from pre-offer shareholding of 37.1%, promoter BFL's post-offer shareholding will decrease to 11.8% from pre-offer shareholding of 17.9%, and promoter group SRM's post-offer shareholding will decrease to 5.5% from pre-offer shareholding of 8.8%. Regaal Resources is a leading maize-based specialty products manufacturer in India, with a crushing capacity of 750 TPD at its facility in Kishanganj, Bihar. The company produces native and modified maize starch, co-products like gluten and fiber, and value-added food items. Regaal serves diverse industries such as food, pharma, paper, and adhesives, generating over Rs 900 crore in revenue (FY25), mostly from domestic markets. It plans to expand capacity to 1,650 TPD to meet growing demand.