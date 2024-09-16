NSE SME Gajanand International climbs on market entry

NSE SME Gajanand International were trading at Rs 39.90 on the NSE, a premium of 10.83% compared with the issue price of Rs 36.

The scrip was listed at Rs 42, a premium of 16.67% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 43 and a low of Rs 39.90. About 9.75 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Gajanand International's IPO was subscribed 14.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2024 and it closed on 11 September 2024. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 36 per share.