NSE SME Iware Supplychain Services slides on debut

Shares of Iware Supplychain Services was trading at Rs 87 on the NSE, a discount of 8.42% compared with the issue price of Rs 95.

The scrip was listed at 85.05, a discount of 10.47% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 2.29% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 89.25 and a low of Rs 80.80. About 6.55 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Iware Supplychain Services' IPO was subscribed 2.86 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 April 2025 and it closed on 30 April 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 95 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 28,56,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.35% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet funding the capital expenditure requirement for the construction of new industrial shed, funding of working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Iware Supplychain Services is a pan-India logistics company that provides integrated solutions across five different service types: (i) warehousing (including third-party logistics (3PL) and carrying & forwarding agent), (ii) transportation (including carrying & forwarding agent), (iii) rake handling services, (iv) business auxiliary services, and (v) rental income. The company offers transportation services through two primary modes: road transport and rail transport.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 85.82 crore and net profit of Rs 8.02 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

