Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing slides after Q4 PAT slumps 83% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company dropped 4.22% to Rs 127.20 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 82.63% to Rs 11.54 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 66.46 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 5.68% year on year to Rs 359.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

As compared to Q3 FY25, the company's net profit slumped 83.52% and revenue fell by 13.44% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax slipped 9.96% to Rs 12.74 crore in Q4 FY25, down from Rs 14.15 crore reported in the same period a year ago. The company posted an exceptional loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the period.

Total expenses declined 12.50% to Rs 382.78 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 437.49 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 265.63 crore (down 11.25% YoY) and the finance cost was at Rs 2.66 crore (down 48.74% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit slumped 83.37% to Rs 490.16 crore on a 4.91% decrease in revenue to Rs 1,605.43 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025. If declared, the dividend will be paid within the timelines prescribed by law.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company is a flagship company of Wadia Group. The company is is engaged in three business divisions, i.e., manufacturing polyester staple fiber (PSF), real estate and textile retail business.

