CCL Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Poly Medicure Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2025.

CCL Products (India) Ltd soared 13.92% to Rs 677 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8158 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd spiked 6.73% to Rs 2758.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4793 shares in the past one month.

R R Kabel Ltd surged 6.06% to Rs 1242. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29608 shares in the past one month.

Kama Holdings Ltd jumped 5.44% to Rs 2689.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4376 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd gained 4.72% to Rs 698.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34077 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 06 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

