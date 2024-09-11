Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Namo eWaste Management spurts on debut

NSE SME Namo eWaste Management spurts on debut

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE SME Namo eWaste Management were trading at Rs 169.55 on the NSE, a premium of 99.47% compared with the issue price of Rs 85.

The scrip was listed at Rs 161.50, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 169.55 and a low of Rs 161.50. About 19.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Namo eWaste Management's IPO was subscribed 150.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 September 2024 and it closed on 6 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 60,24,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 93.67% from 68.99% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the capital expenditure requirements of its subsidiary, Techeco Waste Management LLP, towards setting up of a new factory unit at Nashik, to meet working capital requirements, issue related expenses and for general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Namo eWaste Management on 3 September 2024, raised Rs 14.57 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.15 lakh shares at Rs 85 per share to 10 anchor investor.

More From This Section

Archidply Decor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramco Systems hits 52-week high on launching 'Aviation Software 6.0'

Government has bridged credit gap for MSMEs in last few years

Indices trade with decent gains; FMCG shares rally

Estimated market potential for social enterprises in India estimated at US$ 8 billion

E-waste Management offers comprehensive services for recycling of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) waste like air conditioners, refrigerator, laptop, phones, washing machine, fans etc. The company manages large volume of electrical and electronic equipment waste and able to extract all of the components of an electrical item including precious and semi-precious metals like copper, aluminium, iron etc. The companys services portfolio includes, electronic recycling, refurbishment and extended producer responsibility services (EPR). As on 31 March 2024, the company has employed 48 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 100.93 crore and net profit of Rs 6.82 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Britain's Rightmove rejects $7.3 bn takeover offer from Murdoch's REA Group

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 2-1 JPN, 4th QTR; India vs Malaysia at 1:15 PM

China's Huawei debuts tri-fold design smartphone in Mate line: Take a look

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO draws strong demand; GMP jumps 54% on Day 2

HC seeks NADA's reply on plea by wrestler Bajrang Punia against suspension

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story