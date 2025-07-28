NSE SME Savy Infra and Logistics lays a solid foundation on listing day

Shares of Savy Infra and Logistics was trading at Rs 140.40 on the NSE, a premium of 17% compared with the issue price of Rs 120.The scrip was listed at Rs 136.50, a premium of 13.75% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.86% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 143 and a low of Rs 136.50. About 27.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Savy Infra and Logistics' IPO was subscribed 106.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 July 2025 and it closed on 23 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 114 to 120 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 58,32,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purpose.
Ahead of the IPO, Savy Infra and Logistics on 18 July 2025, raised Rs 19.92 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.60 lakh shares at Rs 120 per share to 15 anchor investor.
Savy Infra and Logistics is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company focused on earthwork and foundation preparation for infrastructure projects such as road construction, embankments, sub-grade preparation, granular sub-bases, and bituminous or concrete surfaces. The company offers demolition services, safely dismantling structures for new projects. The company operates an asset-light business model offering specialized services by renting trucks and drivers and managing the execution of transportation. The company also rents advanced machinery like rock breakers and heavy excavators, employing mechanical excavators for excavation. As of 30 April 2025, the company had 33 full time employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 283.39 crore and net profit of Rs 23.87 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app