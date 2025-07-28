NSE SME Savy Infra and Logistics lays a solid foundation on listing day

Shares of Savy Infra and Logistics was trading at Rs 140.40 on the NSE, a premium of 17% compared with the issue price of Rs 120.

The scrip was listed at Rs 136.50, a premium of 13.75% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.86% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 143 and a low of Rs 136.50. About 27.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Savy Infra and Logistics' IPO was subscribed 106.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 July 2025 and it closed on 23 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 114 to 120 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 58,32,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Savy Infra and Logistics on 18 July 2025, raised Rs 19.92 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.60 lakh shares at Rs 120 per share to 15 anchor investor. Savy Infra and Logistics is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company focused on earthwork and foundation preparation for infrastructure projects such as road construction, embankments, sub-grade preparation, granular sub-bases, and bituminous or concrete surfaces. The company offers demolition services, safely dismantling structures for new projects. The company operates an asset-light business model offering specialized services by renting trucks and drivers and managing the execution of transportation. The company also rents advanced machinery like rock breakers and heavy excavators, employing mechanical excavators for excavation. As of 30 April 2025, the company had 33 full time employees.