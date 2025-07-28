Wall Street Rallies on Trade Deal Hopes; European Markets Dip Amid Uncertainty

U.S. indices rose on optimism over pending trade deals before Trump's tariff deadline while European stocks slipped and commodities like oil and gold weakened.

The Dow jumped 208.01 points (0.47) to finish at 44,901.92 while the NASDAQ gained 50.36 points (0.24%) to close at 21,108.32 and the S&P 500 improved 25.29 points (0.40%) to end at 6,388.64.

Wall Street gained strength on hopes that multiple trade agreements will be finalized before President Trumps August 1 deadline for extending reciprocal tariffs. With limited time remaining, many U.S. trading partners are pushing to avoid steep tariffs on their exports. In contrast, European markets remained subdued amid concerns over stalled negotiations and weak corporate earnings while EU officials remain cautiously optimistic about a trade deal, Trumps firm stance has raised doubts. In response, the EU has prepared countermeasures worth 93 billion, set to take effect on August 7 if talks collapse.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.24%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX closed lower by 0.26% and 0.41%. France's CAC 40 ended 0.17% up and Switzerland's SMI settled 0.75% down. Crude oil fell on Friday on reports that the U.S. might allow partners of Venezuela's state-run PDVSA to resume operations, sparking concerns of over-supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery closed, down $0.88 (1.33%) to $65.15 per barrel. Gold prices fell modestly on Friday as investors see a glimpse of positivity with news of more countries signing deals with the U.S. coming in and other major US trading partners.