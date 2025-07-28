Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schaeffler India gains after decent Q2 outcome

Schaeffler India gains after decent Q2 outcome

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Schaeffler India rose 1.08% to Rs 4074.10 after the company's standalone net profit increased 16.84% to Rs 296.23 crore, driven by a 10.14% rise in net sales to Rs 2,282.10 crore compared to Q2 June 2024.

Compared to Q1 March 2025, standalone net profit grew 11.61%, while net sales rose 8.16% in Q2 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT), excluding exceptional items, stood at Rs 398 crore for Q2 June 2025, reflecting a 17.1% increase over Q2 June 2024. The PBT margin improved to 17.4% from 16.4% in the corresponding quarter last year and 16.9% in Q1 March 2025.

Standalone EBITDA was Rs 448.90 crore in Q2 June 2025, up 10.27% from Q1 March 2025 and 16.66% compared to Q2 June 2024. EBITDA margin rose to 19.7%, up from 19.3% in Q1 March 2025 and 18.6% in Q2 June 2024.

Commenting on the results, Harsha Kadam, managing director and chief executive officer, said, "I am pleased to share that we registered QoQ as well as YoY higher revenue across all businesses and continued to sustain on our trajectory of registering double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Quality of earnings continued to improve given efficiency measures and concentrated efforts on our strategic priority of localization. This coupled with improved financial and operating metrics resulted in a good H12025. We remain committed to delivering results and creating value for our stakeholders as we approach the remainder of the year."

Schaeffler India provides precision engineering solutions, delivering high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications, along with rolling and plain bearing solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

