Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOI announces buyback of India dated securities for an aggregate amount of ₹30,000 crore

GOI announces buyback of India dated securities for an aggregate amount of ₹30,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India has announced the buyback of its Securities through auction for an aggregate amount of ₹30,000 crore (face value), according to the Reserve Bank of India. The securities include 7.27% GS 2026, 5.63% GS 2026 and 6.99% GS 2026. There is no notified amount for the individual securities within the aggregate ceiling of ₹30,000 crore. Auction for securities will be conducted using multiple price method, the RBI noted. Government of India reserves the right to decide on the quantum of buyback of individual securities, accept more or less than the notified amount of ₹30,000 crore, accept or reject any or all of the offers, either wholly or partially, without assigning any reason thereof, the central bank further noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GMDC slips after Q1 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 164 cr

Schaeffler India gains after decent Q2 outcome

Wall Street Rallies on Trade Deal Hopes; European Markets Dip Amid Uncertainty

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

Sigachi Industries reports dismal Q1 outcome

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story