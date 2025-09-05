Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Snehaa Organics distills a disappointing listing for investors

NSE SME Snehaa Organics distills a disappointing listing for investors

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Shares of Snehaa Organics was trading at Rs 115.90 on the NSE, a discount of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 122.

The scrip was listed at Rs 122, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 122 and a low of Rs 115.90. About 7.70 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Snehaa Organics' IPO was subscribed 26.41 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 August 2025 and it closed on 2 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 115 to Rs 122 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 26,79,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.68% from 99.99% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet the working capital requirements of the company, repayment of loans availed by the company, general corporate purposes and to meet the issue expenses.

Snehaa Organics operates in the solvent recovery and recycling sector, providing sustainable solutions for industries that utilize solvents in their processes. The company collects spent solvents from various industries and employs distillation and purification technologies to process them for reuse. The recovered solvents are returned to the respective companies for reuse, while the additional purified solvents are sold in the market, supporting resource efficiency and waste reduction.

Additionally, the company engages in direct trading of solvent, sourcing raw materials from suppliers, conducting quality assessments, and sold them in the open market. As of 31 July 2025, the company had total of 59 employees all of which are on payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 26.22 crore and net profit of Rs 7.34 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

