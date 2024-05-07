NSE to simulate disaster recovery with live session on Saturday, May 18th

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will conduct a live trading session on Saturday, 18 May 2024, to test its disaster recovery capabilities. This drill is a crucial part of the exchange's Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and ensures its preparedness to handle unexpected disruptions.

The session will be divided into two parts. Regular trading will occur on the primary site from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM. Following this, a one-hour simulated disaster scenario will take place from 11:45 AM to 12:40 PM, with trading switching to the backup disaster recovery site.

This exercise is for the equity and equity derivative segments only. To ensure a controlled environment, all securities and futures contracts will have a maximum price band of 5% for the day. Additionally, flexing of securities or futures contracts will not be permitted.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE emphasised that this is a simulated event and will not affect regular trading hours. Regular trading rules with standard price bands and flexing will resume as usual on the following trading day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News