Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE to simulate disaster recovery with live session on Saturday, May 18th

NSE to simulate disaster recovery with live session on Saturday, May 18th

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will conduct a live trading session on Saturday, 18 May 2024, to test its disaster recovery capabilities. This drill is a crucial part of the exchange's Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and ensures its preparedness to handle unexpected disruptions.

The session will be divided into two parts. Regular trading will occur on the primary site from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM. Following this, a one-hour simulated disaster scenario will take place from 11:45 AM to 12:40 PM, with trading switching to the backup disaster recovery site.

This exercise is for the equity and equity derivative segments only. To ensure a controlled environment, all securities and futures contracts will have a maximum price band of 5% for the day. Additionally, flexing of securities or futures contracts will not be permitted.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE emphasised that this is a simulated event and will not affect regular trading hours. Regular trading rules with standard price bands and flexing will resume as usual on the following trading day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Orient Cement commissions waste heat recovery system at Chittapur plant

18th Convocation of CEPT University

Instashield Showcases Innovative Medtech Wellness Solutions at World Congress on Disaster Management (WCDM) in Dehradun

Dynacons Systems soars after bagging Rs 233 crore contract from NABARD

EURUSD Attempts Recovery Amid Improving Economic Sentiment In Eurozone; US Inflation Stays In Focus

Board of Shish Industries allots 5.66 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Pound Softens Againsts US Dollar As Drop From Three Week High Extends

Sensex drops 384 pts, Nifty holds 22,300, VIX crosses 17 mark

Indegene IPO subscribed 7.34 times

Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story