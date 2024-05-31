Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTC Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NTC Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales rise 43.01% to Rs 9.21 crore

Net Loss of NTC Industries reported to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.01% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.94% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 28.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.216.44 43 28.5635.79 -20 OPM %18.0233.70 -16.2523.16 - PBDT3.271.26 160 11.6410.83 7 PBT2.750.75 267 9.538.79 8 NP-2.61-1.14 -129 5.066.32 -20

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

