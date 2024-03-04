NTPC, Avenue Supermarts, Godrej Properties, Patel Engineering in focus

NTPC: The board of directors of the company has accorded investment approval for Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs. 17,195.31 crore.

Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store at Hesaraghatta Road, Bengaluru (Karnataka). The total number of stores as on date stands at 347.

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to develop a large township project in North Bengaluru under a profit-sharing model. Spread across about 62 acres, the land is located in a prime area of North Bengaluru.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into an agreement with Axis Bank to carry sales and distribution, marketing activities bundled with Zaggle expense management.

PSP Projects: The company received new work orders worth Rs 386.24 crore (excluding taxes).

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: The company has successfully commissioned a 120 TPD Liquid Glucose Unit at existing unit in Malda, West Bengal. With this expansion, the collective Liquid Glucose Capacity now reaches 900 TPD across five locations.

Patel Engineering: The company received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for Rs. 525.36 crore contract with Joint Venture Partner in Khammam City, Telangana, for RCC Protection Wall Project. Patel Engineering share in the contract is Rs. 267.93 crore.

