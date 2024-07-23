NTPC , BHEL edge higher after Union Govt announces setting up of hi-tech thermal plant

NTPC and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced in trade today after the Union Government announced that a joint venture of the two companies will set up full-scale 800 MW commercial plant using AUSC technology.

On the BSE, NTPC added 2.15% to Rs 381.60 while Bharat Heavy Electricals gained 1.25% to Rs 308.70.

As per reports, the aforementioned AUSC technology has been developed indigenously through a consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and NTPC. The central government has reportedly spent Rs 1,554 crore on developing the technology.