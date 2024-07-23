Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 2.68%

Nifty FMCG index ended up 2.68% at 62511.25 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd jumped 5.50%, Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose 4.32% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd added 3.17%. The Nifty FMCG index has increased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 24.43% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.29% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.12% to close at 24479.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.09% to close at 80429.04 today.

