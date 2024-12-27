Adani Ports places order for 8 harbour tugs with Cochin Shipyard

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the procurement of eight state-of-the-art harbour tugs, all to be constructed by Cochin Shipyard. This initiative aligns with the government's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by boosting local manufacturing and enhancing selfreliance in the maritime sector.

With a total contract value estimated at Rs 450 crore, these tugs are expected to begin delivery in December 2026 and continue until May 2028, significantly improving the efficiency and safety of vessel operations in Indian ports.

Previously, APSEZ contracted the construction of two 62-tonne bollard pull ASD (Azimuthing Stern Drive) tugs to Cochin Shipyard for Ocean Sparkle, both of which were delivered ahead of schedule and deployed at Paradeep Port and New Mangalore Port. The construction of three additional ASD tugs is currently underway, bringing the total order to 13 tugs, aimed at providing a younger fleet for efficient and reliable services in the port sector.

