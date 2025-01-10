NTPC commissions two solar projects aggregating 110 MW

NTPC announced that total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 76,708.18 MW following the declaration of commercial operation of the following projects:

1. Based on the certificate dated 09 January 2025 issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), second part capacity of 60 MW out of 320 MW Bhainsara Solar PV Project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan of NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 07 January 2025.

The first part capacity of 160 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 28 August 2024.

2. Second part capacity of 50 MW out of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) at Shajapur, M.P of NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 10 January 2025.

The first part capacity of 50 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 30 September 2024.

