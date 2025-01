Kudankulam JSTS Transmission (wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting (a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance ) has been transferred to Power Grid Corporation of India (successful bidder).

Kudankulam ISTS Transmission has been established for the development of "Transmission System under ISTS for evacuation of power from Kudankulam Unit - 3 & 4 (2x 1000 MW)".

