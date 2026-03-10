NTPC Green Energy announced the commercial operation of the remaining 91.6 MW capacity of its 250 MW solar PV project in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh.

The project was developed by Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, which is wholly owned by ONGC NTPC Green, the joint venture of ONGC and NTPC, the company said in an exchange filing.

The second tranche of 91.6 MW of the project has been declared commercially operational with effect from 27 February 2026. The first tranche of 158.4 MW had already commenced commercial operations in February 2026. Following the commissioning of the remaining capacity, NTPC Green Energys total installed capacity has increased to 9,292.68 MW.