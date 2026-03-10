KPI Green commissions additional capacity in ongoing GUVNL solar IPP project

KPI Green Energy has successfully commissioned an additional 24.2 MW AC / 35.01 MW DC capacity in its ongoing 250 MW AC / 350 MW DC grid-connected solar IPP project awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

With this commissioning, the total commissioned capacity under the project has reached 48.4 MW AC /69.41 MW DC, reflecting the Company's steady progress in the execution of the project. The project forms part of the 250 MW AC (350 MW DC) grid-connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project awarded to KPI Green Energy through a competitive bidding process.

