NTPC Green Energy Ltd has added 13.53% over last one month compared to 2.16% gain in BSE Utilities index and 10.43% drop in the SENSEX

NTPC Green Energy Ltd rose 3.47% today to trade at Rs 101. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.32% to quote at 5492.26. The index is up 2.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPI Green Energy Ltd increased 2.17% and JSW Energy Ltd added 2.09% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 12.59 % over last one year compared to the 2.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd has added 13.53% over last one month compared to 2.16% gain in BSE Utilities index and 10.43% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 117.8 on 22 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.08 on 02 Feb 2026.