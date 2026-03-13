Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipwaves Online onboards its second Aditya Birla Group company as client

Shipwaves Online onboards its second Aditya Birla Group company as client

Image
Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Secures order from Hindalco Industries

Shipwaves Online has received a purchase order worth of Rs. 1.56 crore from Hindalco Industries for implementation of a comprehensive, end-to-end logistics digitalization solution tailored to Hindalco's operational and compliance requirements. This engagement marks a significant milestone for Shipwaves, as Hindalco becomes the second company from the Aditya Birla Group ecosystem to adopt the Shipwaves platform, following the earlier onboarding of Grasim Industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hazoor Multi Projects bags contract for user fee collection from NHAI

PM Modi reiterates India's consistent position on resolving all issues through dialogue and diplomacy in conversation with Iranian President

Stock Alert: Biocon, Kalpataru Projects, CESC, Adani Energy Solutions, Avenue Supermarts

ACME Solar commissions 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh BESS projects in Rajasthan

HFCL secures a 5-year USD 1.10 billion contract from a global major

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story