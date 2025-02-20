Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Bharat Light and Power

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
To collaborate on green energy opportunities

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Bharat Light and Power (BLP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 19 February 2025, to address the need for pacing green energy objectives and the GoI's efforts towards carbon neutral economy.

The MOU is to jointly explore the off-take of green hydrogen and its derivatives from NGEL and its affiliates to third parties. Opportunities for selling captured carbon or biogenic carbon from NGEL will also be in scope. NGEL/or through its Affiliates shall set up infrastructure required for functioning of the green hydrogen project including RE projects and regular operation under B-O-O mode, as a part of it's Net Zero commitments.

