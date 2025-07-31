NTPC Green further commissions 6 MW of Dayapar Wind Energy Project

NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, the third part capacity of 6 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project (Phase-I at Dayapar, Bhuj, Gujarat, under 450 MW Hybrid Project) of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 31 July 2025.

The first part capacity of 50 MW and second part capacity of 90 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 04 November 2023 and 09 April 2025 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News