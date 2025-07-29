Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Overall wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.73% in May-25 to 3.36% in Jun-25

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Ministry of Communications stated that as per information received from 1462 operators in June 2025, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 974.87 million at the end of May 2025 to 979.71 million at the end of June 2025 with a monthly growth rate of 0.50%. Wireline subscribers increased from 38.66 million at the end of May 2025 to 47.49 million at the end of June 2025. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 8.83 million with a monthly growth rate of 22.83%. The Overall wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.73% at the end of May 2025 to 3.36% at the end of June 2025. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.25% and 0.61% respectively, on 30th June 2025. The respective share of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 88.42% and 11.58% respectively at the end of June 2025.

Total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscribers increased from 1168.42 million at the end of May 2025 to 1170.88 million at the end of June 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.21%. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 634.91 million on 31st May 2025 to 637.87 million on 30th June 2025. The subscription in rural areas decreased from 533.51 million to 533.00 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.47% and -0.10%, respectively.

Total wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1161.03 million at the end of May 2025 to 1163.03 million at the end of June 2025 thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17%. Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 630.42 million at the end of May 2025 to 633.14 million at the end of June 2025 and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas decreased from 530.60 million to 529.88 million during the same period. Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription was 0.43% and -0.14% respectively.

It noted that the wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 82.10% at the end of May 2025 to 82.18% at the end of June 2025. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 124.03% at the end of May 2025 to 124.38% at the end of June 2025 and rural tele-density decreased from 58.58% to 58.48% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscribers in total number of wireless (mobile) subscribers was 54.44% and 45.56% respectively at the end of June 2025.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

