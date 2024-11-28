NTPC Green gains on commencing operations at Shajapur unit

NTPC Green Energy rose 1.68% to Rs 124.15 after the company informed that it has commissioned first part capacity of 55 MW out of 105 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-I) at Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.

The project is of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), promoted by Maharatna central public sector enterprise NTPC, is the largest renewable energy (excluding hydro) public sector enterprise in terms of operating capacity as of September 30, 2024. Operational capacity of the company as of 30 September 2024 was 3320 MW across 6 states.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy were listed on the bourses on 27 November 2024. The scrip was listed at Rs 111.60, exhibiting a premium of 3.33% to the issue price.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News