Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 0.05%, up for five straight sessions

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 116.32, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.54% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% gain in NIFTY and a 28.36% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.32, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 0.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8987.35, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 189.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 116.31, up 0.14% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 27.54% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% gain in NIFTY and a 28.36% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News