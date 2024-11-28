Bank of Maharashtra spurts 1.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 56.85, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.33% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% jump in NIFTY and a 33.95% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.85, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 9.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6783.95, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

