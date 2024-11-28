Biocon Ltd up for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 362.35, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.05% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% gain in NIFTY and a 35.67% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 362.35, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. Biocon Ltd has added around 10.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21828.6, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 363.55, up 1.51% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 53.05% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% gain in NIFTY and a 35.67% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News