Punjab & Sind Bank soars 1.88%, rises for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 50.27, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.46% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 33.95% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.27, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. Punjab & Sind Bank has risen around 0.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has risen around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6783.95, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

