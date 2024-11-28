Saregama India Ltd soars 0.58%, up for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 498.7, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.4% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% drop in NIFTY and a 13.85% drop in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 498.7, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 0.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1962.1, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

