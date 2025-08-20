Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.84% to Rs 5160.09 croreNet profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India rose 16.54% to Rs 1427.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1225.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 5160.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4454.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5160.094454.53 16 OPM %43.7942.01 -PBDT2712.822183.11 24 PBT2203.771751.22 26 NP1427.671225.05 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app