Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.84% to Rs 5160.09 crore

Net profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India rose 16.54% to Rs 1427.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1225.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 5160.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4454.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5160.094454.5343.7942.012712.822183.112203.771751.221427.671225.05

