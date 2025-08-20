Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.52% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 48.39% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.52% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.160.33-68.7542.420.110.370.110.370.160.31

