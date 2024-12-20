Nucleus Software appoints Mukul Agrawal as Regional Sales Head for South East Asia

Nucleus Software announced the appointment of Mukul Agrawal as Regional Sales Head for South East Asia (SEA). With over three decades of extensive sales experience across the SEA region, Mukul brings deep expertise in fintech solutions, including core banking and lending.

Mukul's expertise spans driving business growth, crafting innovative solutions for financial institutions, and implementing strategies that enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. As SEA accelerates its digital transformation in financial services, Nucleus Software, with more than 30 years of expertise in banking technology, continues to empower banks and financial institutions with innovative solutions that drive seamless, customer-centric banking experiences to meet the evolving needs of this dynamic market.

