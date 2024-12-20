Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software appoints Mukul Agrawal as Regional Sales Head for South East Asia

Nucleus Software appoints Mukul Agrawal as Regional Sales Head for South East Asia

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nucleus Software announced the appointment of Mukul Agrawal as Regional Sales Head for South East Asia (SEA). With over three decades of extensive sales experience across the SEA region, Mukul brings deep expertise in fintech solutions, including core banking and lending.

Mukul's expertise spans driving business growth, crafting innovative solutions for financial institutions, and implementing strategies that enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. As SEA accelerates its digital transformation in financial services, Nucleus Software, with more than 30 years of expertise in banking technology, continues to empower banks and financial institutions with innovative solutions that drive seamless, customer-centric banking experiences to meet the evolving needs of this dynamic market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor becomes first automaker to introduce AGM battery technology

Waaree Energies' US arm starts trial production in Texas

International Gemmological Institute (India) gains on debut

GE Vernova gains on bagging over Rs 400-cr HV equipment order

Maruti Suzuki India to showcase its first EV offering 'e VITARA'

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story