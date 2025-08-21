Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

Nucleus Software Exports rose 2.31% to Rs 1,039.15 after the company's board announced the appointment of Vishnu R Dusad, managing director (MD) of the company, as interim chief financial officer (CFO), effective 20 August 2025.Vishnu R Dusad has been designated as the Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company until the board appoints a new CFO.
Nucleus Software provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.6% to Rs 35.20 crore on an 11.4% rise in net sales to Rs 217.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
