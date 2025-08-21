Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Wagons jumps after arm bags Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

Jupiter Wagons jumps after arm bags Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Jupiter Wagons surged 10.70% to Rs 365.15 after the company said that its material unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the supply of wheelsets for the Vande Bharat train.

The project entails the supply of a total of 5,376 wheelsets at an approximate order value of Rs 215 crore.

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coach accessories, braking systems, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, CMS crossings, brake discs, brake systems, wheels, axles, wheel sets, electric commercial vehicles (e-LCV), and lithium batteries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 103.26 crore on a 6.4% decline in net sales to Rs 1,044.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

