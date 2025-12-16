Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software rises as Vietnam's MB Bank implements FinnOne Neo platform

Nucleus Software rises as Vietnam's MB Bank implements FinnOne Neo platform

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Nucleus Software Exports rose 1.91% to Rs 944.70 after the company said its FinnOne Neo platform has been successfully implemented by Vietnam's Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank, one of the country's top five lenders.

The company said the implementation covers debt management and collections and was carried out in partnership with the FPT Information System Corporation consortium.

FinnOne Neo provides MB Bank with a unified collections system. It helps streamline internal workflows and improve debt recovery efficiency. The platform also supports automation across key portfolios through its modular architecture.

MB Bank said the solution meets international standards and has been customised to comply with Vietnams legal and regulatory framework. It added that the Repo, Settlement and Legal modules were tailored to deliver optimal results.

Nucleus Software said the partnership strengthens its footprint in Southeast Asia. The company added that FinnOne Neo offers a secure and analytics-driven platform to support efficient and flexible collection operations.

MB Bank is accelerating digital adoption across its retail and SME businesses as part of its broader transformation strategy.

Nucleus Software Exports is a fintech company that provides lending and transaction banking solutions to banks worldwide. It serves over 200 financial institutions across 50 countries, processing more than $15 trillion in annual transactions. Its key offerings include the FinnOne Neo lending platform, the FinnAxia transaction banking suite, and digital services that support banks transformation initiatives.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 20.5% to Rs 26.29 crore on a 5.6% rise in net sales to Rs 213.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

