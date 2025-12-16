Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Nepal

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Bandipur, Nepal.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

The upcoming hotel will feature 80 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant and a bar, a banquet and a meeting room and recreational facilities including a swimming pool, a spa, and a fitness center.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchise business at Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are thrilled to deepen our presence in Nepal, complementing our existing portfolio of two operational hotels and three upcoming properties. This latest signing further expands our footprint in this dynamic market, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in India and abroad, catering to a diverse range of travellers.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels. The company reported a 16.73% advance in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.7% to Rs 306.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.